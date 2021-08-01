https://www.oann.com/french-new-passenger-car-registrations-down-35-in-july-ccfa/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-new-passenger-car-registrations-down-35-in-july-ccfa



August 1, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – New car registrations in France plummeted by about 35% in July from the same period a year ago, according to data issued by country’s carmakers lobby CCFA-PFA late on Saturday.

Registrations of new passenger vehicles totaled 115,713 last month, CCFA said. The French car market is up by about 16% over the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2020, the association said.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Louise Heavens)

