https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/gaslighting-dc-mayor-bowser-denied-she-violated-her-own-indoor-mask-mandate-even-though-there-is-photographic-proof-she-did/

The Washington Examiner reported this morning that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser broke her own indoor mask mandate on Saturday by officiating at a wedding with “hundreds” of maskless guests:

EXCLUSIVE: Not 24 hours into the indoor mask mandate she imposed on DC, Muriel Bowser officiated an indoor wedding in Adams Morgan and stayed to fete with *hundreds* of fellow maskless guests. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

And there’s photographic proof:

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

The mayor’s office says she did wear a mask indoors, however:

Response from the mayor’s office: “On Saturday, July 31st, Mayor Bowser officiated an outdoor, rooftop wedding ceremony, followed by an indoor dinner. The Mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate…” — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) August 1, 2021

Even when there’s photographic proof, they don’t care:

Except there is a photo of the mayor INSIDE without a mask. I’ve asked for a response on that, which does not align with the statement. — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) August 1, 2021

Is it too much to ask that they don’t act like total hypocrites?

Let’s stay in this together, DC. By masking up, we can protect our community and keep DC open. Read the latest mask guidance: https://t.co/PsVCaHcKad — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 30, 2021

***

Related:

Is THIS why the DC mayor’s new mask order didn’t start until Saturday morning? https://t.co/YAB4i7wGqY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 31, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

