The Washington Examiner reported this morning that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser broke her own indoor mask mandate on Saturday by officiating at a wedding with “hundreds” of maskless guests:

And there’s photographic proof:

The mayor’s office says she did wear a mask indoors, however:

Even when there’s photographic proof, they don’t care:

Is it too much to ask that they don’t act like total hypocrites?

