http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oYBX2NGc31U/

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing an upcoming recall effort in September, said during an interview on Thursday that the Democrats could face “profound consequences nationwide” in the midterm elections next year if the recall effort against him is successful.

Newsom predicted that nationwide, Democrats would see “consequences” from his recall effort for “many, many years,” and it might help Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. During the interview with the editorial boards of the McClatchy Newspapers, Newsom also noted that he does not think the Democrats are considering the consequences of him possibly losing.

“I don’t think the national Democratic Party’s asking themselves that question,” Newsom told them. “If this was a successful recall, I think it would have profound consequences nationwide and go to not just politics, but to policy and policymaking.”

The governor predicted that Republicans could weaponize the recall process against more California officials in the 2022 midterms, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

The Sacramento Bee noted, “Newsom and his Democratic allies argue that’s really what’s motivating the recall effort — a chance for Republicans to install one of their own candidates during a special election when Democrats will be less likely to vote.”

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) announced earlier in the month the recall election date is set for September 14 for the special gubernatorial recall election. The recall ballots will ask two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question is a list of possible replacement candidates to choose from.

Breitbart previously reported, “Newsom will be the second governor in California’s history to face a recall election. The last, Democrat Gray Davis, was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Republican actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

