A German court set ta fall trial date for an alleged, former Nazi SS guard, who’s now 100 years old and faces 3,518 counts of accessory to murder at a WWII concentration camp.

The name of the man has not been released because of German privacy laws, but he allegedly work from 1942 to 1945 as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, north of Berlin. His trial date is set for early October.

According to the court spokeswoman, the man was evaluated and deemed fit to stand trial despite his age. The amount of time spent in the courthouse though could be limited because of his age.

Sachsenhausen was established in 1936.

Over 200,000 people were held in the camp through 1945, according to the Associated Press.

Tens of thousands of inmates died of starvation, disease, forced labor and other causes medical experiments, gassing and shootings. Sachsenhausen prisoners were liberated in April 1945 by the Soviets.

In a similar case, a 96-year-old woman will go on trial in late September. The woman allegedly worked during the war as the secretary for the SS commandant of the Stutthof concentration camp. She is facing over 10,000 counts of accessory to murder for her contribution to the Nazi party.

In Germany there has been a recent legal precedent that establishes anyone who helped or served as a Nazi can be tried for accessory to the murders committed. Both cases rely on this precedent.

