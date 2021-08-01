https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/gop-governor-kristi-noem-faces-criticism-tweet-about-those-wishing-avoid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem is facing backlash for telling residents of her state that if they do not wish to be mandated by their employers to receive a coronavirus vaccine, they should find other jobs.

“Workers whose employers are mandating a vaccine for continued employment have the power to say no. Our robust economy and job market gives them the option to find a new employer that values personal choice and responsibility, and doesn’t force mandates on their employees,” Noem recently tweeted.

She received swift backlash for appearing to cave to the federal employee vaccination mandate announced last week by President Biden, as opposed to shielding South Dakota residents from the mandate. Republican attorney Harmeet Dhillon, for instance, suggested that Noem should have moved to make vaccination status a protected employment category.

Once a rising star in Republican politics, Noem has faced questioning recently over the way she handled a legislative effort that would have shielded young girls from having to compete against biological males in sports. Noem twice failed to sign a state bill banning the competition of transgender females in women’s sports, following a pressure campaign from the NCAA.

