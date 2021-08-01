https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/government-inefficiencies-on-display-in-infrastructure-bill-work/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

WASHINGTON — As the Senate continues to work toward spending billions of American taxpayer dollars on an infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden, Americans can easily see one glaring issue. Washington continues to be a swamp filled with ridiculous inefficiency.

The group of Senators working on the legislation have so far been unsuccessful in even producing a draft of the bill for anyone to review. We do know it contains billions in spending for highways, airports, trains, electric vehicle charging stations, and much more. But that’s all we know about what’s contained in the bill.

The Associated Press reports that initial drafts of the bill are well over 2500 pages. Yes, another massive bill that will most certainly be pushed by the radical left to pass as quickly as possible. Given the recent missteps of the Biden regime in the coronavirus situation, Biden is in desperate need of a political win.

The bill was expected to be ready on Friday but that never happened. Then, we were told the bill would be finished on Saturday for review. Again, it never happened. Now, the Senate is convening on Sunday in an attempt to complete the massive bill. It’s another […]