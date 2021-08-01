https://thelibertyloft.com/government-inefficiencies-on-display-in-infrastructure-bill-work/

WASHINGTON — As the Senate continues to work toward spending billions of American taxpayer dollars on an infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden, Americans can easily see one glaring issue. Washington continues to be a swamp filled with ridiculous inefficiency.

The group of Senators working on the legislation have so far been unsuccessful in even producing a draft of the bill for anyone to review. We do know it contains billions in spending for highways, airports, trains, electric vehicle charging stations, and much more. But that’s all we know about what’s contained in the bill.

The Associated Press reports that initial drafts of the bill are well over 2500 pages. Yes, another massive bill that will most certainly be pushed by the radical left to pass as quickly as possible. Given the recent missteps of the Biden regime in the coronavirus situation, Biden is in desperate need of a political win.

The bill was expected to be ready on Friday but that never happened. Then, we were told the bill would be finished on Saturday for review. Again, it never happened. Now, the Senate is convening on Sunday in an attempt to complete the massive bill.

It’s another great example of government inefficiencies on display. They are unable to get the bill completed because of, no doubt, ridiculous spending, and terms that are included in the bill. It is highly unlikely that the bill actually solves any issues for Americans. It seems more likely it turns into another ridiculous display of government waste.

Will this be another “you must pass it to find out what is in it” type of situation? With 2500 pages of nothing but spending, it is worth taking some time to evaluate the bill.

Especially with the radical left’s plans for what comes next.

Once the Senate returns from recess, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) intends to bring up Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal. Democrats intend to pass the proposal through reconciliation, which would require no Republicans to support the measure.

The $3.5 trillion price tag may be the only thing that can stop the plan. Some of the more radical Democrats have said that $3.5 trillion is not enough spending on things like socialist entitlement programs and climate change. One Senator, Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), has said the bill goes too far and she is not sure she can support the price tag.

With the infrastructure bill expected to top out at over $1 trillion, another $3.5 trillion would continue the devastation to our national debt. Very few people in the swamp of Washington seem concerned with the national debt anyway.

