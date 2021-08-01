https://policetribune.com/video-group-beats-disabled-woman-with-cookpot-steals-purse-and-walker/

New York, NY – Authorities are looking for three women and a man who brutally beat a handicapped 61-year-old woman with a cookpot on a Harlem sidewalk on July 20 (video below).

The attack occurred after some sort of verbal disagreement at about 8 p.m. on July 20 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151st Street, WNBC reported.

The attack was captured by nearby surveillance videos and showed a 61-year-old woman using a walker who appeared to be arguing with a woman in a yellow shirt.

The video showed the younger woman suddenly pushed the older woman up against a construction railing on the sidewalk and then slammed her to the ground.

Then she pulled out a kitchen pot and started beating the older woman with it, the video showed.

One of the women dragged the handicapped woman across the sidewalk by her hair.

The video showed three women beating on the victim as she lay on the ground.

A man who appeared to be with the attackers also stood over the woman who was being attacked, the video showed.

At one point, the victim appeared to get up on her knees and the women beat her even more mercilessly, then dragged her off her knees and began beating her head into the pavement again.

Another man joined the group shortly before the video ended.

When they were done beating on the handicapped woman, the attackers walked away in a nonchalant manner as if nothing had happened, and took the woman’s walker with them, the surveillance videos showed.

The video showed a teenage boy was standing nearby watching.

He appeared to walk away with the suspects who attacked the woman but there was no clear indication of whether he had any connection to them.

Police said that the attackers stole the woman’s bag which had $22 and credit cards in it, as well as her walker, WNBC reported.

The victim was transported to the NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem for treatment, WNYW reported.

The victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital and police said she was expected to survive her injuries, WNBC reported.

Authorities released the surveillance video of the attack and asked for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Police said they believed the attackers were between the ages of 20 and 30, WNBC reported.

Watch the incident unfold in the video below. WARNING – Graphic Content:

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/20, at 8:18 PM, a 61-year-old female was on the corner of W 151 St & 8 Ave in Manhattan when the suspects started kicking, punching, & hit her head with a pot before removing her cash, credit cards, & walker. Any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YQzCAtn8HS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 22, 2021

