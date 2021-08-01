https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gunfire-erupts-on-bourbon-street-hundreds-of-tourists-run-for-their-lives/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
5 wounded by gunfire in French Quarter shooting Sunday morning
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Multiple people shot on historic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana#NewOrleans l #LA
Callers report several people down following a shootout in a crowd on Bourbon Street, which is famous for its many bars and strip clubs.
More details as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/inEZEgnV0y
— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) August 1, 2021