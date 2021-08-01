https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/have-some-decency-matthew-dowd-fails-statistics-101-in-a-new-attack-on-janice-dean/

Matthew Dowd wants Fox News’s Janice Dean, who lost bother her in-laws to COVID-19 while they were in New York nursing homes, wants her to hold Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “accountable” now that Texas has surpassed New York in deaths:

Now that Texas has surpassed New York in Covid deaths I am awaiting Ms Dean hold gop governor Abbott accountable. https://t.co/rToxKLACVH — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2021

But his math is wrong. You can’t compare raw numbers in New York and Texas because they have different populations, and everyone should know this:

Are you clearly that stupid? Texas has a MUCH LARGER POPULATION. By almost TEN MILLION PEOPLE. https://t.co/4Q8Ou7pznk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 1, 2021

The latest per capita numbers compiled by Statista show New York has suffered 276 deaths per 100,000 residents while Texas is at 183 deaths per 100,000:

At this point, it’s harassment:

This “journalist” has trolled me from the beginning of my quest for accountability from the governor of New York who ordered Covid positive patients into nursing homes that helped kill thousands of elderly. I’d call this harassment. https://t.co/FyIv7A3SQw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 1, 2021

You just like to harass women who work for Fox. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 1, 2021

What’s worse is he gets the math wrong:

And to ignore science. Dowd loves that. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 1, 2021

If only:

She lost both her in laws. Leave her alone. Have some decency. https://t.co/TaYtZX6MVG — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) August 1, 2021

