Matthew Dowd wants Fox News’s Janice Dean, who lost bother her in-laws to COVID-19 while they were in New York nursing homes, wants her to hold Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “accountable” now that Texas has surpassed New York in deaths:

But his math is wrong. You can’t compare raw numbers in New York and Texas because they have different populations, and everyone should know this:

The latest per capita numbers compiled by Statista show New York has suffered 276 deaths per 100,000 residents while Texas is at 183 deaths per 100,000:

At this point, it’s harassment:

What’s worse is he gets the math wrong:

If only:

