Top Hezbollah official Ali Barakat was killed during an armed ambush on a funeral procession in the coastal town of Khalde, Lebanon, according to local media.
NOW – Hezbollah official Ali Barakat was killed at an armed ambush on a funeral procession in the coastal town of Khalde, Lebanon, according to local media.pic.twitter.com/scOgh5gjqg
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 1, 2021
This is a second, unrelated attack on a different operative…
Haj Ali Ali Shibli, a Hezbollah operative, was gunned down last night at a wedding in Lebanon. The gunman, who’s been arrested, was reportedly avenging the death of his brother, whom Shibli killed a year ago. pic.twitter.com/5x8q8BVSyx
— Mike (@Doranimated) August 1, 2021