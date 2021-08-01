https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hezbollah-official-assassinated-during-funeral-raw-video/

Top Hezbollah official Ali Barakat was killed during an armed ambush on a funeral procession in the coastal town of Khalde, Lebanon, according to local media.

This is a second, unrelated attack on a different operative…

