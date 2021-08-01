https://nationalfile.com/new-videos-emerge-appearing-to-show-capitol-police-inciting-violence-on-january-6/

New videos emerging online appear to show Capitol Police inciting violence on January 6 by shooting flashbangs into what was then a peaceful crowd. The video shows them tear gassing protestors and beating up Trump supporters. The seemingly provocative actions by law enforcement, in those moments, appear to have set off the crowd, who in turn shouted expletives and grew more aggressive in reaction to the flashbangs, tear gas, and beatings.

New videos emerging online are appearing to show the Capitol Police incite violence on January 6 by lobbying flash grenades, administering tear gas, and brutally beating protestors. The violence appears to have caused the protestors to react with aggression and anger. This, combined with what appears to be undercover federal actors, posing as Trump supporters, instigating and participating in violence, could possibly explain why the protest crowd became increasingly violent as the day went on. (READ MORE: Potential 1/6 Fed Seen Attacking Trump Supporters, Cops Got Suspended Sentence For 2019 Crimes Despite Facing Years)

Another video shared on Twitter by American Greatness writer Julie Kelly shows protesters being met with flashbangs and teargas as they stood in front of the Capitol building. “The crowd became enraged at cops assaulting protesters with explosive devices that contained rubber bullets and beating protesters with batons and their fists,” tweeted Kelly. “I interviewed Mike Curzio, a detainee released after he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor, who also confirmed police attacked peaceful protesters—said he saw 2 men suffer heart attacks in front of him from the shock of the explosives.”

Looks like people slowly realizing police were instigators on January 6, attacking protesters outside with flashbangs and tear gas. Just one of many video clips here: pic.twitter.com/fh0Xqz57pR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 1, 2021

UNRELEASED 1/6 FOOTAGE: To put into perspective how many crowd control grenade munitions were thrown into the exact same spot while the protesters were settling down I count 4 in 39 seconds here. This angered the calming crowd, pushed them forward. I’ll link what happened next pic.twitter.com/i6ErViTJJ2 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 1, 2021

National File recently confirmed the presence of undercover federal law enforcement embedded within the January 6 protest crowd. The report raises questions concerning the full extent of federal involvement in the violence that took place that day. (SEE MORE: VIDEO: Suspicious Black-Clad ‘Operatives’ Were First Ones Up Capitol Building Stairs On 1/6)

In an exclusive interview with Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), the Arizona representative pointed to the kidnapping conspiracy case of Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer as “proof in the pudding” that undercover federal actors likely infiltrated the pro-Trump crowd on January 6 to sabotage the peaceful protest. In the Michigan case, which has widely been compared to January 6, it was revealed that the FBI had employed at least 12 undercover informants to infiltrate militia groups involved in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy, fueling concerns among observers that the “plot” may have been the result of entrapment by the federal government.

“We have seen that the FBI has a history of animating criminal conduct. That is precisely what happened in Michigan, and it may be what happened on January 6th as well,” Matt Gaetz reportedly declared following the Congressional visit to the DC Detention Facility where January 6 prisoners are being held and reportedly facing tortuous conditions compared to those seen in Guantanamo Bay, which ultimately resulted in Representatives Gosar, Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Louie Gohmert being locked out of the facility. (READ MORE: 1/6 Prisoners Reportedly Punished With Lockdown After Congressmen Attempt To Visit Jail)

“Today, four members of Congress, and staff, were threatened with arrest as we tried to engage in public oversight. The prison officials were angry, rude, obnoxious, unprofessional, and abusive. They did nothing to dispel the allegations of abuse in the prison. They did everything to confirm it,” Congressman Gosar told National File.

I have been told by multiple sources that the DC jail is on lockdown all weekend because we, myself & my colleagues @RepMattGaetz @replouiegohmert @RepGosar, went to the jail for a tour, which is normal for members of Congress. We were called trespassers & locked out. Cont’d.. https://t.co/ENwM9jVZ3K — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 31, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

