Detroit, MI — “But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the Lord exceedingly.”—Genesis 13:13

This week, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) announced it was filing a lawsuit against East Lansing, Michigan for targeting the Tennes family for their beliefs and Catholic faith.

For nearly five decades, the Tennes’ have operated Country Mill Farms just outside of East Lansing’s city limits. Steve Tennes, son of Bernie Tennes who bought the property in the 1970s, operates the 213-acre farm today with his wife Bridget.

For years, the Tennes’ had sold their produce at the Farmers Market in East Lansing, but things changed in 2017. Why? The Tennes’ were asked on social media what their views on marriage were, and they responded that they believed in traditional marriage. Since then, the tyrannical leftists on the East Lansing city council have exhibited their clear intolerance for those they disagree with trying in every way to ban the Tennes’ from doing business at the Farmers Market.

Nobody has been denied service by the Tennes family. The family’s crime, according to the East Lansing tyrants, the hold unacceptable views.

Kate Anderson, ADF’s lead counsel in the case, said in a press release: “Small business owners should be free to live, speak and operate their business consistent with their religious beliefs without fear of government punishment. The City of East Lansing’s attempts to not only damage Steve’s livelihood and reputation, but to change his deeply-held views on marriage, is wrong and violates our most basic constitutional freedoms. While ousting him from the market, city officials publicly ridiculed his faith. One official even called Tennes’ Catholic beliefs ‘bigot[ed],’ ‘ridiculous, horrible, [and] hateful.’ We are looking forward to bringing these issues to the court this week.”

Other news this week, from the gay Gestapo crowd, was the case of Lorie Smith in Colorado. Smith, who believes in Biblical marriage, refused to design a website celebrating “gay mirage,” and the fruitcake brigade pounced. A three-judge panel sided with the intolerant left against Smith by a 2-1 vote. Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich, the one dissent, called it what it is, a “brave new world.”

We all know the case of Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop, also in Colorado. We all remember that Phillips did get a Supreme Court win, but many may not know that the fight isn’t over for Phillips. Now, he has tranny lawyer Autumn Scardina, a dude parading around as a woman, fighting him because he refused to bake a cake celebrating Scardina’s gender confusion. While conservatives celebrated Phillips’ Supreme Court win, they ignored that the court’s narrow decision was cowardly and kept the door open for the left’s petty battles.

While it is right and just for these individuals to fight the intolerance of the left and the “LGBTQ+ community,” I have to wonder if the right, and more importantly the church, knows what it’s up against.

Beyond this legal news of the week, I read a piece about a book, “Slouching Towards Gaytheism: Christianity and Queer Survival in America,” being promoted in a college library.

That book was written in 2014 by a “professor” of English, W.C. Harris, at Pennsylvania’s Shippensburg University. According to the SUNY Press’ overview, the book “argues that homophobia will not be eradicated in the United States until religion is ended.”

Furthermore, this “professor” states that “compromises with traditional religion, no matter how enlightened or well intentioned, will ultimately leave heteronormativity alive and well,” and “attempts by liberal Christians to reconcile religion with homosexuality, and shows how these proposed solutions are either inadequate or positively dangerous. According to the author, the time has come for ‘gaytheism’: leaving religion behind in order to preserve queer dignity, rights, and lives.”

There it is, intolerance on full display. Religion, says Harris, must be ended. But make no mistake, Harris is religious himself, and his religious followers are far more dedicated to their secular humanism then American Christians are to the Bible.

“The way these people look at it, they’re not looking for tolerance,” said podcaster David Knight. “They do not tolerate other people. It is a religion. It is a religion just like Marxism is a religion. Just like secular humanism is a religion, and they take no prisoners…. They have their gods, and they’re fiercely worshipped.”

Remember this, the gay mob is openly proud of their sin and they shake their fists at God, and they demand that we not only tolerate it but accept and celebrate it. And they are winning. In 2015, Pew Research found that “a majority of U.S. Christians (54%) now say that homosexuality should be accepted, rather than discouraged, by society.” Yes, a majority of Americans who call themselves Christian now shake their fists at God along with the intolerant left.

Consider this a warning. God’s wrath should be feared. As I opened this piece with Genesis, so shall I conclude it:

“Then the Lord rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lord out of heaven; and He overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground.”—Genesis 19:24-25

