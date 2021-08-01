https://bigleaguepolitics.com/kamala-harris-is-most-unpopular-vice-president-in-us-history-after-six-months-poll-says/

A poll has indicated that Kamala Harris could very well be the most unpopular vice president in US history through the first six months of a vice president’s term.

According to this YouGov graph, Harris’ unpopularity has recently surpassed her popularity among registered American voters for the first time since June 2020. As of last Saturday, July 24, the vice president’s unpopularity sits at 49 percent while her popularity comes in at 45 percent.

As reported by The Telegraph, an Economist/YouGov poll also revealed Harris’ unpopularity with young voters. Only 36 percent of voters aged 18-29 view her “favorably.” She is also struggling with Hispanic voters, perhaps due to her mismanagement of the southern border crisis.

Harris’ unpopularity after just six months in office surpasses that of Mike Pence and Dan Quayle, two former VPs who are often perceived as having unpopular tenures. Gallup polls from July 2017 show, according to The Telegraph, that Pence’s unfavorability was 41.9 percent, while his favorability clocked in at 42.1 percent.

As for Quayle, he had a disapproval rating of only 22 percent after six months, in contrast to 43 percent approval. Registered voters, however, were much more undecided about him than Kamala Harris. 34 percent were unsure of their view of Quayle in July 1993, whereas only 6 percent don’t know how they perceive Harris.

Big League Politics previously reported on Guatemalan protesters who came out with signs telling Harris to “go home” and “mind your own business” as she visited the country for meetings on the illegal immigration crisis in June:

Protesters in Guatemala made sure to send Kamala Harris a message as her motorcade drove to a scheduled meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Harris’ motorcade passed by a group of protesters holding multiple signs on Monday. The messages included: “Kamala, Mind Your Own Business,” “Kamala, Go Home,” and “Kamala, Trump Won.”

Another sign read “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals #FueraDeGuatemala,” while yet another featured an edited picture of a pregnant Harris and read “Guatemala is Pro-Life #MomalaHelpMe.”

The vice president is in Guatemala and Mexico for two days of meetings and talks with officials about the overwhelming level of migration from Central America. It is Harris’ first trip overseas as vice president. President Joe Biden has tasked her with overseeing the US border crisis and determining ways to stem the tide of migrants.

