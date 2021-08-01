https://www.dailywire.com/news/kristi-noem-faces-backlash-from-conservatives-over-tweet-about-employer-vaccine-mandates

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem faced backlash over the weekend after she essentially told residents of her state that if they did not want to be mandated by their employer to take a vaccine, they could find another job in the state.

“Workers whose employers are mandating a vaccine for continued employment have the power to say no,” Noem wrote on Twitter. “Our robust economy and job market gives them the option to find a new employer that values personal choice and responsibility, and doesn’t force mandates on their employees.”

Noem’s tweet comes after she faced scorn from conservatives over the way that she handled protecting girls from having to compete against biological males in sports. Noem also angered many conservatives over a shot that she seemingly took at Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis last month during CPAC.

The following are some of the responses the Noem received over her tweet:

Joe Sneve, reporter: “Don’t like your employer’s vaccine rules? Noem says: Find a new job.”

Jesse Kelly, media personality: “1. Red states must use their power to shield people from The System. As we’ve lost every other cultural institution, states are quite literally ALL we have left to protect us. 2. Kristi Noem has the political instincts of a gerbil.”

Harmeet Dhillon, attorney: “The state also has the power to make vaccination status a protected employment category. That would be the bold move.”

Mike Cernovich, media personality: “You’re a coward and failure. Grifters who are awestruck by z-list ‘talent’ will tell you otherwise. You are a joke.”

Ryan Williams, Claremont Institute: “Another disappointing Noem cave.”

Ezra Levant, publisher of Rebel News: “That’s your advice? Who’s the lobbyist in your ear this time?”

