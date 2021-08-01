https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/larry-elder-rallies-beach-crowd-in-l-a-to-recall-gov-gavin-newsom/

Larry Elder at Will Rogers (Larry Elder via Twitter) LOS ANGELES, California – Conservative talk show host and Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder addressed several hundred supporters at the Will Rogers State Beach on Saturday morning in opposition to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon, and local City Council member Mike Bonin.

Elder said that he would be an effective governor even with Democrats enjoying a supermajority in both houses of the state legislature, noting that the legislature had not overridden a governor’s veto since the early 1970s.

Elder said that he could be a check on the Democrats’ left-wing policies. “They pass something stupid, you go public, talk about why the bill was so stupid … and the constituents go, ‘What were you smoking?’, and then they don’t reintroduce the bull.”

(Video via Arthur Schaper / YouTube ): Elder said that Newsom had adopted draconian policies during the coronavirus pandemic, closing small businesses and keeping public schools closed — while dining at the French Laundry and sending his kids to private school.

He also opposed Newsom’s new vaccine mandate for state employees and healthcare workers, saying that while he himself had been vaccinated, the decision should remain up […]