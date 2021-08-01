https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/01/lmao-who-are-you-alex-vindman-begs-for-help-getting-the-word-out-on-his-book-no-one-cares-about-and-holy-moly-thats-a-lotta-backfire/

You guys remember Alex Vindman right?

No? The little weeble-wobble of a dude who said he heard a Trump phone call or something?

Seems you’re not alone.

Vindman was a whistleblower during ONE of the Trump impeachment trials (crazy there were more than one of these things) and it appears he is now trying to make bank from his experience with a new book … that nobody knows or cares about.

This was not the smartest thing he could have tweeted, just sayin’.

I’m in NYC to begin media engagements. Taking a random poll, it seem most New Yorkers are unaware that my book is out on Tuesday, August 3 and that I’m on @CBSSunday tomorrow between 9 and 10 eastern. Help get the word out an retweet this far and wide! — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) August 1, 2021

People forgot about him already.

Sad.

But not quite as sad as begging for help ‘getting the word out’ about his sad little book.

Lmao, who are you? Oh you were in the fraud impeachment.. the first one. hahahahaha — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) August 1, 2021

See what we mean?

Such perfection right here.

Wonder if ol’ Vindman has many leather-bound books and if his apartment smells of mahogany since he’s kind of a big deal.

Heh.

I think you can safely remove ‘New Yorkers’ from that sentence and it would be more accurate. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 1, 2021

This.

“…it seem (sic) most New Yorkers are unaware that my book is out on Tuesday…” Here’s hoping they may continue in their bliss! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Mike A K A Proof🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) August 1, 2021

No, no thank you. — Joyce A King (@SweetGABreeze) August 1, 2021

That’s a big ol’ pass from us too, hoss.

Because no one cares about you or your book you embarrassment. — BTME (@btme87) August 1, 2021

Who are you and why should I care? — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) August 1, 2021

And who are you again? 🙄 — Jack Webb was Right (@GMEMDBABY) August 1, 2021

That’s because no one cares about you or your book, Cap’n Cringe. https://t.co/xDBEri3Dt2 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 1, 2021

Sensing a theme here.

Ouch.

I am hosting a book burning party on August 4th. https://t.co/vdkObq0z6y — Al Swearengen’s Diary (@ErictheDry) August 1, 2021

Double ouch.

I took a random poll, it seem nobody cares that you have a book coming out on Tuesday. https://t.co/vNpxIOEYkR — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) August 1, 2021

Gotta watch out for those random polls.

Nobody knows about the book except for the fringe kook left. They might buy it, but don’t count on anyone with common sense or those of us that love our country.

Sad little man. https://t.co/YA12DtZqrZ — psychforensic 🇺🇸 (@psychforensic) August 1, 2021

Sad.

Little.

Man.

Your reminder that Alexander Vindman suffered so severely from TDS, that he bent the truth to take down a sitting President. https://t.co/EqqJz4G7s0 — A (@LittleMsOpinion) August 1, 2021

And then wrote a crappy book about it.

And triple ouch.

