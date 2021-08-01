https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/meadows-say-former-president-team-making-plans-move-forward-real-way-2024?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump is “moving forward” with a 2024 presidential run in a “real way,” says his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Meadows made the comments Friday night on Newsmax after he and others in Trump’s inner circle – whom he referred to as “cabinet members – recently met at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to discuss the former GOP president’s political future.

“As we were looking into that, we’re looking at what does come next,” Meadows said, according to Business Insider. “I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this. We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.”

