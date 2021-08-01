https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/01/more-left-eats-left-aoc-rips-apart-biden-wh-for-not-being-forthright-n419725
About The Author
Related Posts
Professor Decries the Racism of Enforced High School Rules and the 'Overvaluation of White Feelings'
July 16, 2021
God Does Work in Mysterious Ways: How Tim Tebow Returned to the NFL With His College Coach
May 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy