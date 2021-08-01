https://thelibertydaily.com/muppet-babies-show-pushes-trans-agenda-onto-children-with-gonzorella/

“We met the most amazing princess but they ran away,” Baby Piggy said, displaying a glass slipper as the only remnant.

It’s a play on Cinderella, of course, but with a transgender twist. The “princess” was Gonzo, a character that has always been a “he,” not a “they.” But modern the current writers for Muppet Babies don’t see it like that. Watch:

I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.

This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone? pic.twitter.com/kvoig0y9N5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 2, 2021

She is correct. Every bit of brainwashing propaganda and messaging in kids’ shows works towards indoctrinating children into a world of confusion and regret. Meanwhile, American parents are either oblivious to things like this since they’re not paying attention to what’s happening or they’re not doing anything to stop it.

There are still a handful of traditional family shows available to children. The “Muppet Babies” of old used to be one of them. But this modern iteration is embracing the woke agenda that’s pushing LGBTQ+ supremacy. It’s no longer acceptable for kids to just be kids. They have to make adult choices at a young age and if they don’t, they’re left confused and often shunned by their peers.

With all that’s happening in the world today, we cannot take our eye off the transgender agenda that’s going after our kids. Just because too many parents aren’t paying attention doesn’t mean our kids aren’t.

