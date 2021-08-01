https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/nancy-pelosi-gets-a-civics-lesson-on-the-supreme-court-and-the-cdcs-power-to-halt-evictions/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the “CDC has the power to extend the eviction moratorium” and questioned why there weren’t doing so in light of doubling down on masks to fight the Delta variant:

The CDC has the power to extend the eviction moratorium. As they double down on masks, why wouldn’t they extend the moratorium in light of delta variant? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2021

Who wants to tell her:

Maybe she missed the day that covered the Supreme Court in civics class?

The Supreme Court just ruled the opposite not too long ago. https://t.co/Z1G7PqkP44 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 1, 2021

And imagine if the bad orange man had said something like this:

Speaker of the House urging an executive branch agency to openly defy the Supreme Court. Remarkable. https://t.co/6Os8SxEDBV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 1, 2021

Anyway, if she wants it extended, pass a law:

Yes yes, the CDC doesn’t have the power to extend the moratorium because of the recent Supreme Court ruling, and congress failed to pass anything. But don’t sleep on her contemptuous “double down on masks,” even though she herself just implemented a mask rule for Congress! https://t.co/1qXuiLiB9l — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 1, 2021

***

