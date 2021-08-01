https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/nancy-pelosi-gets-a-civics-lesson-on-the-supreme-court-and-the-cdcs-power-to-halt-evictions/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the “CDC has the power to extend the eviction moratorium” and questioned why there weren’t doing so in light of doubling down on masks to fight the Delta variant:

Who wants to tell her:

Maybe she missed the day that covered the Supreme Court in civics class?

And imagine if the bad orange man had said something like this:

Anyway, if she wants it extended, pass a law:

