An estimated 1.95 million U.S. renter households owed over $15.3 billion in back rent when the federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, according to a new report.

The number of renter households in debt is expected to reach 2 million by December, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said in the report (pdf) released on Friday. Those households by then will collectively owe $18.6 billion, with an average debt of $9,300.

The state with the largest estimated number of households behind on rent in August is California (313,300), followed by Texas (174,900), Florida (171,900), and New York (155,600). California is also estimated to owe the largest amount of rent debt ($3.54 billion), which is greater than the combined rent debt of the next two states, namely Florida ($1.53 billion) and New York ($1.43 billion).

The report came as the end of the nationwide eviction ban, which was first enacted in September 2020 as part of the federal government’s effort to prevent the further spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. The idea was that evicted individuals often share living spaces with relatives or friends or move into crowded homeless shelters, undermining social distancing restrictions.

The the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has extended the moratorium several times, was ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to leave the policy in place until the end of July. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who cast the deciding vote in the 5-4 ruling, pointed out that the CDC lacked authority to extend the eviction ban again, unless by an act of Congress.

“In my view, clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31,” Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion read.

In a statement Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden would have supported the CDC extending the eviction ban, but “the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available,” and called on Congress to pass legislation to keep the ban in place.

Despite the president’s call to action, the Congress didn’t address the issue before going on recess. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Friday introduced H.R. 4791 to extend the moratorium through extended through December 31, 2021. The proposal failed to get sufficient support for a formal vote, and the House has now entered a 6-week recess.

With the federal eviction moratorium ended, some state and local governments still have their own temporary eviction moratoria in place. California’s Los Angeles County, for example, has banned evictions through the end of September.

