https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/nih-director-wants-avoid-lockdowns-all-costs-fauci-warns-things-are-going?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins expressed optimism that the U.S. will not have to be essentially locked down again to stop another Covid-19 surge but also warned of tougher days ahead.

Collins said on Monday that “most of the projections say we’re in for a really tough August, September, October,” and warned Americans that mitigation measures will likely be used yet again.

The infectious disease doctor also said the Biden administration is hoping to “avoid lockdowns at all costs,” despite the increasing cases across the country.

“But that means we’re going to have to do some other things that won’t necessarily be welcomed by people, such as the new recommendation of wearing masks in indoor gatherings, even if you’re vaccinated.”

Fauci told ABC News on Sunday the U.S. will not lock down again to control Covid-19, surging reportedly because of the highly-contagious delta variant, because a sufficient percentage of Americans have been vaccinated.

However, Fauci, a top Biden health adviser, also warned the pandemic will get worse and outbreaks are still a possibility, which will bring “some pain and suffering in the future.”

