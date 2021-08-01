https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/08/01/npr-allows-its-reporters-to-engage-in-direct-activism/

The thin veil over National Public Radio’s commitment to objective journalism has been lifted.

NPR has announced a new ethics policy that allows its journalists to “participate in activities that advocate for ‘the freedom and dignity of human beings’ on both social media and in real life.”

National Public Radio, an organization partially funded by taxpayers, will allow its supposedly straight-news reporters to engage in outright political activism.

“The new policy eliminates the blanket prohibition from participating in ‘marches, rallies and public events,’ as well as vague language that directed NPR journalists to avoid personally advocating for ‘controversial’ or ‘polarizing’ issues,” NPR announced Wednesday.

As more than a few have noted on social media, despite NPR’s allowance for activism on behalf of the “freedom and dignity of human beings,” don’t expect too many of its reporters to join a pro-life protest any time soon.

Impressive. NPR declares itself unequivocally pro-life. https://t.co/kaUHVJh71i — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 30, 2021

The NPR article announcing the policy change mentioned Black Lives Matter protests and Pride parades, of course.

If anything, this change will simply affirm what people with common sense already knew: NPR is not just committed to reporting the news, but engages in activism. Now it will just be more obvious.

In many ways it’s simply following the trend of the media industry as traditional outlets—many of which already leaned to the left—now have become much more aggressive and open about their activism.

In the case of some major outlets, it seems social justice warriors have taken over newsrooms. They now create an environment where even mildly dissenting voices are swiftly stamped out and fellow employees have to be careful so as not be the target of an internal woke crusade.

National Public Radio is simply following the transformation already taking place.

What’s almost humorous about the timing of NPR’s announcement is that it comes just a week after the outlet ran a long hit piece attacking Ben Shapiro’s website, The Daily Wire, essentially for spreading disinformation just because it is conservative. Here’s the biggest laugh line in the NPR piece:

By only covering specific stories that bolster the conservative agenda (such as negative reports about socialist countries and polarizing ones about race and sexuality issues) and only including certain facts, readers still come away from The Daily Wire’s content with the impression that Republican politicians can do little wrong and cancel culture is among the nation’s greatest threats.

NPR’s takedown of The Daily Wire appears to be that it’s a self-described conservative website that doesn’t reinforce left-wing narratives like other news outlets do. How dare they! Actually, NPR’s line does fit another website almost perfectly with just a few adjustments:

By only covering specific stories that bolster the progressive agenda (such as polarizing ones about race and sexuality issues) readers still come away from NPR’s content with the impression that Democrat politicians can do little wrong and former President Donald Trump is among the nation’s greatest threats.

NPR long has had a left-leaning bent, but anyone who has paid attention to its coverage in the past few years would recognize that the nonstop left-wing political narratives that focus on gender and race have been put into overdrive.

Substack writer and incisive media critic Matt Taibbi wrote a fantastic takedown of NPR’s ridiculous piece. For an NPR reporter to complain about another website’s talking about race and sexuality issues or using “buzzwords” demonstrates a remarkable lack of self-awareness.

NPR has not run a piece critical of Democrats since Christ was a boy. Moreover, much like The New York Times editorial page (but somehow worse), the public news leader’s monomaniacal focus on ‘race and sexuality issues’ has become an industry in-joke. For at least a year especially, listening to NPR has been like being pinned in wrestling beyond the three-count. Everything is about race or gender, and you can’t make it stop.

Absolutely.

Last year, NPR gave a softball interview to an author who wrote in defense of looting. It ran an article about how to “decolonize” your bookshelf. Its countless articles about race are often just absurd.

The biggest takeaway from the NPR announcement is this: Is it appropriate for a taxpayer-funded website to be both highly partisan and activist?

NPR’s bias has been obvious for a long time. It’s now barely more than a state-funded Pravda, churning out pro-progressive stories and allowing its reporters to openly embrace various political causes.

If NPR was an independent website, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. It would be just one of countless other left-wing media outlets contributing to the noise.

But Americans of all political backgrounds pay for National Public Radio through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversees both NPR and PBS. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting budget approved by Congress in 2020 was $515 million.

A sizable amount of money.

NPR gets only a small portion of its total budget from the federal government, but at this point one wonders why it receives this endless gravy train? It’s more than a little ridiculous, given NPR’s obvious political slant.

Its green light on activism for employees just confirms what most should already have known.

And perhaps this is a positive. At the very least, NPR’s policy change will do a good job of exposing what its newsrooms really stand for. NPR no longer will be able to hide behind a kind of faux objectivity.

Article by Jarrett Stepman cross-posted from Daily Signal.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

