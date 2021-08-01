https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/obama-will-reportedly-host-a-potential-superspreader-event-for-hundreds-of-guests-on-marthas-vineyard-for-his-60th-birthday/

LOL. In the middle of a pandemic, former President Barack Obama thought it would be a good idea to host hundreds of his friends at his home on Martha’s Vineyard to help him celebrate his 60th birthday:

NEW: Former President Obama is hosting a 60th birthday bash for himself and hundreds of guests on Martha’s Vineyard this week as concerns are heightened — locally and nationally — about the Delta variant.https://t.co/EMg0Q2l8iY — Axios (@axios) August 1, 2021

According to Axios, there are 475 confirmed guest with hundreds more in staff:

One person with connections to Obamaworld said there were 475 confirmed guests — including friends, family and former aides — and 200-plus staff planning to work the party.

And Pearl Jam:

Pearl Jam was set to play, and one local hairdresser had been retained to style the hair of a band member.

He’s “literally killing people,” right?

And the CDC just used a holiday weekend in nearby Provincetown to justify new mask guidance, yet this is okay?

The recent breakthrough cases in nearby Provincetown showed the continued risk of spread even between vaccinated people. https://t.co/dTrNx5vdJW — Axios (@axios) August 1, 2021

And where is that beach guy? He should be protesting this:

According to Axios, the party will be outdoors and there will be a COVID coordinator, whatever that is:

Among the safety measures to be put in place: • The party will be held outdoors

• All guests are asked to be vaccinated

• Invitees have been told there will be a COVID coordinator to ensure proper protocols are followed https://t.co/dTrNx5vdJW — Axios (@axios) August 1, 2021

Probably to keep the photos off Twitter:

The “Covid coordinator” will be there to assure no pictures are taken of all these hypocrites without their masks on so they can continue scamming the rest of the country. Nice work if you can get it, I guess. https://t.co/xfOoOWIkIX — Christy (@NoDramaGal) August 1, 2021

Exit question: How many private jets will these people who all believe climate change is a crisis be using to get to the birthday party?

***

