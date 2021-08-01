https://thelibertydaily.com/obamas-ambassador-to-russia-michael-mcfaul-scolds-critic-by-boasting-how-rich-and-adored-he-is-by-fans/

It really is difficult for the globalist elite to talk to the peasants. They try sometimes and often fail miserably because they are superior to the rest of us and we just can’t understand what it’s like to be them. That’s the message former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul delivered in direct messages to an anonymous critic on Twitter.

“I have a job for life at the best university in the world. I live in a giant house in paradise. I make close to a million dollars a year. I have adoring fans on tv and a half million followers on twitter, 99% who also admire me. Im doing just fine without a damn visa from Russia. And I am not afraid to Tweet under my own name. I feel sorry for people like you who arent brave enough to do so.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald was alerted:

He also implied his critic worked for Putin, and said he would assume he was a Kremlin agent unless he immediately provided his real name, but that probably goes without saying. Everyone is a Kremlin agent to these elite conspiratorial loons: pic.twitter.com/VhzT0oZ6af — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 1, 2021

McFaul responded with a pseudo-apology:

And I will never respond to anonymous people again in DM. Lesson learned. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 1, 2021

According to his Wikipedia page (because all the important people are on Wikipedia):

Michael Anthony McFaul (born October 1, 1963) is an American academic and diplomat who served as the United States Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. McFaul is currently the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor in International Studies in the Department of Political Science at Stanford University, where he is the Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Just remember, folks. Many of the “elites” truly do look down on you. Then, there are the globalist oligarchs and their advisers like McFaul who don’t just look down on you. They despise you. But hey, at least he has a half-million Twitter followers!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

