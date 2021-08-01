https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565828-ocasio-cortez-dems-cant-blame-gop-for-end-of-eviction-moratorium

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezSunday shows preview: Delta concerns prompt CDC mask update; bipartisan infrastructure bill to face challenges in Senate House adjourns for recess without passing bill to extend federal eviction ban Democrats warn shrinking Biden’s spending plan could backfire MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that Democrats cannot “in good faith blame the Republican Party” for the federal eviction moratorium expiring overnight because Democrats hold the majority in the lower chamber.

“I think there’s a couple of issues here. First of all, you are absolutely correct in that the House and House leadership had the opportunity to vote to extend the moratorium, and there were many, and there was, frankly, a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote,” Ocasio-Cortez told host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSimone Biles sparks nationwide conversation on mental health Aly Raisman defends former teammate Biles: ‘I’m proud of her’ House Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 ‘far more challenging’ MORE on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked who is to blame for the moratorium expiring.

“And we have to really just call a spade a spade. We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority,” the progressive lawmaker added.

The federal eviction moratorium expired at midnight on Saturday, leaving millions of Americans at risk of being removed from their homes as COVID-19 cases begin to increase largely because of the highly infectious delta variant.

President Biden Joe BidenThe Supreme Court and blind partisanship ended the illusion of independent agencies Missed debt ceiling deadline kicks off high-stakes fight Senate infrastructure talks spill over into rare Sunday session MORE called on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium on Thursday, three days before it was set to expire.

A number of House progressive lawmakers slept outside the Capitol on Friday to protest the moratorium’s expiration.

Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday hit the White House for waiting until three days before the moratorium’s expiration date to call for an extension, arguing that the House was put into a “needlessly difficult situation.”

“There is something to be said for the fact that this court order came down on the White House a month ago, and the White House waited until the day before the House adjourned to release a statement asking on Congress to extend the moratorium,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a Supreme Court order on the moratorium.

“I sit on the [House] Financial Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over housing. … We asked the Biden administration about their stance, and they were not being really forthright about that advocacy and that request until the day before the House adjourned, and so the House was put into a, I believe, a needlessly difficult situation,” she added.

The Democratic lawmaker said the House of Representatives, which adjourned for a weeks-long recess on Friday, should reconvene to extend the moratorium.

“The fact of the matter is that the problem is here. The House should reconvene and call this vote and extend the moratorium. There’s about 11 million people that are behind on their rent at risk of eviction. That’s one out of every six renters in the United States,” she said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Justice Department says Trump’s tax returns should be released | Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban House adjourns for recess without passing bill to extend federal eviction ban Photos of the Week: Olympic sabre semi-finals, COVID-19 vigil and a loris MORE (D-Calif.), however, did not reveal any plans to call the House back into session in a letter to her caucus sent on Saturday night.

