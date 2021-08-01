http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ckC-ZpxOve0/

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republican-lead State legislators are passing election laws with the intent of overturning the results of any state election that they “do not like.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “President Biden and other administration officials have signaled they believe the Democrats can out-organize Republicans even though Republicans are passing all these measures, that generally speaking make it more difficult to vote and generally speaking a lot of the impetus for this is the big lie, that the election was stolen. You’re an organizer, former organizer. Is that a realistic strategy, what President Biden is saying? That the Democrats can out-organize Republicans on this?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I appreciate the White House’s optimism, but I believe it verges on naiveté. It already took unprecedented historic organizing to overcome the voter suppression efforts in 2020, and we barely squeaked through on the majority and White House election we have. Beyond that, even if we are successful in, quote, unquote ‘out organizing voter suppression,’ which is a ridiculous premise on its face, Republicans are already laying the groundwork in installing state-level attorney generals and beyond to overturn the results of any state election that they frankly do not like in states where they have taken power. And so, even if you are successful in out organizing, they’re laying the groundwork to not even certify the results of the election. They are holding essentially dress rehearsals in states like Arizona in order to do that. And I think we should be extremely alarmed, and it will — we are setting it up to happen unless we pass very strong voter provisions against gerrymandering, voter protection rights not just in H.R. 4, but we need the retroactive provisions of H.R. 1.”

