Oklahoma prides itself on being the “Reddest of the Red States” and the “Buckle of the Bible Belt,” but recent events have exposed Oklahoma state and local government officials—including many Republicans—as being not very big on protecting our God-given rights after all.

One of the shocking new revelations out of Oklahoma is the City of Edmond threatening Pastor Daniel Navejas with arrest for holding his Ekklesia Oklahoma worship services at the location they have used for years. Why the sudden use of zoning laws to require a permit to hold church services? Could it possibly be because Daniel signed off on religious exemption applications for employees of Mercy Hospital after it imposed a “get-jabbed-or-get-out” mandate? We all know that the coincidence was not coincidental.

Join our discussion with Daniel about how religions of all denominations are standing up and fighting the Communists within our own governments trying to “fundamentally transform” America.

