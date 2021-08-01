https://www.oann.com/olympics-badminton-chen-yu-fei-bags-womens-singles-gold-for-china/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-badminton-chen-yu-fei-bags-womens-singles-gold-for-china
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Badminton – Women’s Singles – Gold medal match – MFS – Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Chen Yufei of China reacts after winning the match against Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
August 1, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s world’s number two Chen Yu Fei took badminton women’s singles gold, beating Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying 21-18 19-21 21-18 in Sunday’s final.
Rio silver medalist India’s PV Sindhu beat China’s He Bing Jiao to bronze, winning 21-13 21-15.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by John Stonestreet)