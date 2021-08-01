https://www.oann.com/olympics-sailing-organisers-hope-for-winds-to-pick-up-as-sailing-start-delayed/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-sailing-organisers-hope-for-winds-to-pick-up-as-sailing-start-delayed



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Sailing Training Session – Enoshima Yacht Harbor, Tokyo, Japan – July 24, 2021. General view during training. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Sailing Training Session – Enoshima Yacht Harbor, Tokyo, Japan – July 24, 2021. General view during training. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

August 2, 2021

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – The start of Monday’s Olympic sailing programme has been delayed as organisers wait for winds to pick up at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

The venue was supposed to host the final two opening series races in the men’s and women’s 470 classes, as well as the medal races in the 49er class for both genders later in the afternoon.

The weather forecast published by World Sailing early on Monday morning predicts that winds will remain light at four to six knots until the early evening.

World Sailing previously told reporters that winds of at least six knots would be necessary to ensure fair competition.

(Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

