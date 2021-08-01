https://www.oann.com/olympics-tennis-germanys-zverev-wins-tokyo-games-mens-singles-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-tennis-germanys-zverev-wins-tokyo-games-mens-singles-gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles – Gold medal match – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning his gold medal match against Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Mike Segar Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles – Gold medal match – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning his gold medal match against Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Mike Segar

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the men’s singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, was in stunning form in the one hour and 19 minute express contest to become the first German man to win a singles Olympic gold.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)

