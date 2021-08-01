https://www.oann.com/olympics-weightlifting-ecuadors-barrera-wins-gold-in-womens-76-kg-event/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-weightlifting-ecuadors-barrera-wins-gold-in-womens-76-kg-event
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Weightlifting – Women’s 76kg – Group A – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
August 1, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women’s 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
The United States’ Katherine Elizabeth Nye won silver, while Mexico’s Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Hugh Lawson)