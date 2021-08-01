https://www.oann.com/olympics-weightlifting-ecuadors-barrera-wins-gold-in-womens-76-kg-event/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-weightlifting-ecuadors-barrera-wins-gold-in-womens-76-kg-event

Weightlifting - Women's 76kg - Group A
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Weightlifting – Women’s 76kg – Group A – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women’s 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The United States’ Katherine Elizabeth Nye won silver, while Mexico’s Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...