https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/our-mayor-is-lying-video-shows-they-were-not-checking-vaccination-cards-at-lollapalooza-in-chicago/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under fire over the Lollapalooza music festival held in Chicago this weekend:

Chicago about to get shut right back down 🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZQJGek0Tze — Chan C. (@chancsmith_) July 30, 2021

And she even attended the event as she imposes new restrictions on the rest of the city:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attends Lollapalooza music festival amid reinstating COVID restrictions https://t.co/A32Or3eLGZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2021

How do you do, fellow kids?

Mayor Lightfoot at Lollapalooza this weekend. It’s largest festival in the world this year, expected to attract 100,000 people/day. New reports suggest Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox — & even fully vaccinated people can transmit it.https://t.co/knuXiAINfC pic.twitter.com/LnalCDXrCy — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) August 1, 2021

And she’s mad that people were not wearing masks on the subway before they crowded themselves next to even more people at the concert:

Mayor Lightfoot’s stern warning after photos showed CTA trains packed with maskless people during Lollapalooza: “I hope we don’t have to get to a point where we write tickets.. but if we have to… we absolutely will” Says there’s conversations on enforcement@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/X11u69ZmRv — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) August 1, 2021

How on Earth did she think this was a good idea?

I really can’t wait until the next mayoral campaign, when all Lightfoot’s opponent(s) will have to do is keep pointing at Lolla pictures and making this face 🤨 — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) August 1, 2021

“I’m over here quoting Fox News, that’s how hypocritical Lori Lightfoot looks right now”:

“Despite announcing plans to resume more pandemic restrictions in the city, the Democrat mayor continued to host Lollapalooza, which is one of the largest music festivals in the country”

–

I’m over here quoting Fox News, that’s how hypocritical Lori Lightfoot looks right now https://t.co/g4qDxXBcl7 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 1, 2021

She also said 90% of the people are vaccinated so she “feels very good about what we’ve done”:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot: 90 percent of the people at Lollapalooza are vaccinated. Since June, “millions of people” have attended outdoor events, citing Cubs/Sox/other festivals. “I feel very good about what we’ve done. Obviously we’ll know a little more in a week or 10 days.” — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) August 1, 2021

About that. . .

Great job, Lollapalooza fans! More than 90% of you showed us your proof of vaccination today! Thanks go out to the 8% who brought their proof of negative COVID-19 tests and for the 600 of you who showed up without paperwork, we hope to see you tomorrow! Photo by @SheaFlynn. pic.twitter.com/v7yWmvUPHH — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 29, 2021

. . .they didn’t really check your vaccination status as this video clearly shows:

This is how Lori Lightfoot’s lollapalooza is checking Vaccination cards & our mayor is lying saying 90% are vaccinated. Expect her to shut the city down soon because COVID rates have increased after she allowed 400,000 people to party so she can make the revenue. #Ridiculousness pic.twitter.com/Wcq0xzWYqZ — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 1, 2021

So, basically, you flash a white piece of paper or a Xerox of someone else’s card to get it?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

