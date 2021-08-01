

White House infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci said while interviewed that the US is due for more “pain and suffering” since not enough people are vaccinated yet.

Fauci mentioned that he doesn’t see lockdowns ad being the answer, but strongly encouraged those not planning on getting the vaccine to reconsider their positions.

According to local outlet NBC New York, Fauci stated:

“So we’re looking, not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again, the solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening.”

As of this writing, the CDC shows that 58% of Americans aged 12 years or older have been fully vaccinated, which Fauci and others consider to be short of the percentage required to “crush the outbreak.”

Average daily deaths in the US are up from July 16 to 30 from 253 to 358, respectively.

Five days ago, the CDC, in a startling reversal of position, changed its guidance and said that even vaccinated people should wear a mask in certain indoor settings.