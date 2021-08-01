https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-slammed-while-blaming-others-for-end-of-eviction-moratorium-is-your-memory-as-bad-as-joes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faced intense backlash over the weekend after failing to extend a pandemic-related eviction moratorium, which has now resulted in millions of Americans facing eviction.

“A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year expired Saturday after President Joe Biden’s administration extended the original date by a month,” USA Today reported. “The Supreme Court voted to not end the eviction program and let it expire on July 31. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the opinion in June that ‘those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution’ of the funds that Congress appropriated to provide rental assistance to those in need due to the pandemic.”

Congress, which is completely controlled by the Democrats, failed to pass new legislation to extend the moratorium. Even far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) admitted during a CNN interview on Sunday that Democrats could not in good faith blame the Republican Party for failing to extend the eviction moratorium.

“And we have to really just call a spade a spade,” she said. “We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority.”

Pelosi spent the weekend shifting who she was trying to blame for the debacle. Pelosi started by blaming the Republican Party and ended by blaming Biden’s CDC.

“Ensuring every American has a roof overhead is a value that unites the Democratic Party. That’s why I led a relentless campaign to extend the CDC eviction moratorium,” Pelosi claimed on Saturday. “In an act of pure cruelty, Republicans blocked this measure — leaving children and families out on the streets.”

“The CDC has the power to extend the eviction moratorium,” she falsely claimed on Sunday. “As they double down on masks, why wouldn’t they extend the moratorium in light of [the] delta variant?”

Pelosi faced backlash from across the political spectrum over the disaster, which comes after she had spent valuable congressional time continuing to rehash the January 6 riot.

Some of the responses that Pelosi’s remarks generated included:

Leftist Aaron Huertas: “A handful of conservative Democrats were *not* united on this and progressive members are happy to discuss that publicly, so this argument will definitely not work. Yeesh.”

Leftist Peter Daou: “PELOSI, TRANSLATED: We control the White House, Senate, and House, and we’re powerless. Now let the evictions proceed as I get back to my insider trading…”

People for Bernie: “If only there was a way to have a vote on the floor of the house that Republicans can’t block 🤔 🤔 🤔 🤔 wonder who has the power to do that!!!!”

Political candidate Samuel Williams: “Did you say that it was Republicans fault just yesterday. Make up you mind or is your memory as bad as Joe’s?”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND): “Speaking of doubling down…this isn’t even spin…it is a lie. The Supreme Court ruled (in June) that the CDC exceeded its authority by issuing a nationwide eviction moratorium and that congressional authorization was necessary.”

Other notable responses included:

