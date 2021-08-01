https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/01/photos-the-biden-administration-is-housing-hundreds-of-illegal-immigrants-under-the-anzalduas-bridge-in-mission-tx/

Photos and videos shared on Twitter show the absolute humanitarian nightmare unfolding on the southern borders as hundreds of illegal immigrants are being housed under the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX as they await processing:

NEW: Our FOX drone is currently over Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX where a massive group of hundreds of migrants are waiting to be processed out in the heat. Local Border Patrol stations in the McAllen area are extremely over capacity. Over 3,000 in one day on Friday. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/IRwttFGkuF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

Drone footage of what’s going on via Fox News:

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

Townhall’s Julio Rosas ads that “this is the most illegal immigrants I’ve seen at the site at one time” and it’s “close to 100 degrees out right now”:

I’ve seen Border Patrol’s processing site underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, TX off and on since March. I can say this is the most illegal immigrants I’ve seen at the site at one time. It’s close to 100 degrees out right now. pic.twitter.com/BZAt6RogmD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 1, 2021

*DEMOCRAT* Rep. Herny Cuellar added, “Something has to change!”:

Our DHS agents, & border communities, are overwhelmed & must be prioritized. DHS will again encounter over 180,000 immigrants at the southern border during July—adding to the more than 1M immigrants that have arrived at the southern border in FY21. Something has to change! pic.twitter.com/VszU8txBEN — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) July 31, 2021

One major issue is that resources have been directed to this bridge to help with the processing. . .

We have only seen one Border Patrol vehicle so far in La Joya today. A DHS contact tells me BP is so overrun in the Rio Grande Valley, most agents are being pulled from the field to help with processing of families, leaving few, if any agents patrolling in some areas. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

. . .and this is by design. It allows the cartels and human smugglers to then send “runners across elsewhere”:

Cartels & human smugglers are very tactical. They will send large family groups across the border to suck up Border Patrol resources. Then, when they’re being processed, they send the runners across elsewhere. Here’s a grade A example we previously shot here in La Joya. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/4rPsImfk5e — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

