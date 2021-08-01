https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/police-beat-pepper-spray-anti-lockdown-protesters-berlin-video/

Germany – Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters hit the streets in Berlin on Sunday.

The Stuttgart-based “Querdenker” group was banned from protesting, but they defied authorities and took to the streets to protest Covid lockdowns and ‘health passports.’

According to AP, 600 people were detained.

Police beat and pepper-sprayed anti-lockdown protesters who marched from Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood through Tiergarten park to the Brandenburg Gate.

Germany requires a Covid passport to show proof of vaccination or negative Covid test in order to do many activities such as dine indoors, stay at a hotel or go to a nightclub.

VIDEO:

A police officer was seen violently pushing a boy because he was trying to help his mother.

VIDEO:

Berlin, this cop is hitting a little boy in the head for worrying about his mom. 🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/3RQNKwzzbu — Willow (@Willow__Bella) August 1, 2021

Additional footage of the massive protest in Berlin:

