https://elizabethjohnston.org/poll-only-35-of-democrats-support-allowing-transgender-athletes-to-compete-according-to-gender-identity/

Advertisement

Although the Democratic Party undoubtedly vocalizes far more support for policies and ideology that promotes the idea that transgender people must be allowed to live their life as though they are a member of the sex with which they identify, recent polling in regards to how transgender athletes should be allowed to compete presented surprising results.

When asked about transgender athletes and presented with a number of options as to who they should be allowed to compete against, Democratic voters rather underwhelmingly supported allowing them to compete against athletes whose gender corresponds with their gender identity.

An Axios poll released on Monday showed that 39% of Americans overall think that transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete against athletes which share their biological gender, while just 20% think they should be allowed to compete according to their gender identity.

The polling comes as some of the first transgender athletes in history are making their debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including a biologically male New Zealand weightlifter, 43-year-old Laurel Hubbard.

23% of respondents, interestingly, said they simply didn’t know.

While Democrats were indeed more likely to support transgender athletes being allowed to compete according to their gender identity, only 35% of left-leaning respondents felt this way.

This is a notably scant number for the party that has championed public policy which requires others to treat transgender individuals as though they are members of the sex with which they identify.

Almost as many Democrats, 35%, said they didn’t know, indicating at the very least, competitive policy allowing athletes like Hubbard, who lived and even competed as a male for decades before beginning to transition and seeking to compete against females, produce conflict among those who would otherwise support the transgender lifestyle.

And a full 25% of Democrats said they believed that transgender athletes should be restricted to competing only against athletes which shared their biological gender.

Meanwhile, for Republican voters, a scant 8% believed that transgender athletes should be allowed to compete against athletes of the gender with which they identify, and a full 58% believe that they should only be allowed to compete against athletes whose gender correspond with their own biological sex.

Just 11% of Republicans “don’t know.”

This is certainly compelling data at a time when legislation is popping up in state legislatures around the country that seek to either prevent women and girls from competing against biological males or to compel schools and colleges to allow transgender individuals to compete against athletes whose biological gender corresponds with their gender identity.

If you appreciate the work we are doing for faith, family, and freedom, please consider a small donation to help us continue. Thank you so much!

Sponsor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

