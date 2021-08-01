https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/01/rep-nancy-mace-cleverly-gets-fleeing-tx-dem-to-recognize-id-necessity-in-daily-life-1111869/

During a congressional hearing on voting rights, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) got a Texas Democrat to acknowledge that adults need a government-issued photo ID to operate in day-to-day life.

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson is one of a large group of Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., on private jets, thereby creating an absence of a procedurally necessary quorum in the lower chamber, to prevent the GOP-majority legislature from passing an election reform measure. The bill has already passed the Texas senate.

Under Mace’s rapid fire questioning — which was necessitated because of the five-minute limitation under prevailing House Oversight Committee rules — and in what constitutes a master class in real-world requirements, Thompson answered yes to the following questions (which were obviously not posed in order of importance):

Do you need IDs to buy alcohol when you’re purchasing at the store?

Do you need an ID in Texas to buy cigarettes?

Do you need an ID when you’re getting a job and trying to get on payroll in Texas?

Do you need an ID to go to the pharmacy and get some prescriptions in Texas?

Do you need an ID to get Social Security services in Texas?

Do you need an ID to rent an apartment in Texas?

Do you need an ID if you’re gonna buy a house and finance it via a mortgage in Texas?

Do you need an ID in Texas if you’re gonna board an aircraft and fly commercial?

Do you have to show an ID when you fly on a private charter jet?

Did you need an ID to get into the building here today?

Do you need an ID in Texas to open a bank account?

Case closed?

Watch:







Mace noted the voters from all backgrounds favor voter ID and also implied, according to her statistics, that minority voting in Election 2020 throughout Texas was quite high despite claims by liberals generally of so-called voter suppression.

Dallas Dems send care packages with Dr Pepper and salsa to coward Texas lawmakers who fled to D.C. https://t.co/QitSOsddcN pic.twitter.com/XJRG8ybQUI — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) July 27, 2021

Rep. Mace, who represents the 1st congressional district in South Carolina in the Charleston area, is one of an unprecedented number of high-energy female Republicans elected to the U.S. House last November.

Mace vehemently criticized President Trump after the January 6 events at the Capitol and was no fan of challenging the presidential election results, which made the corporate media temporarily very happy.

Since then, however, she has sounded very MAGA, including telling Speaker Nancy Pelosi “to come and get me” in vowing not to go along with Democrat Pelosi’s reinstated mask mandate.

Madam Speaker: Come And Get Me. If you’re going to arrest staff and visitors, don’t be shy or hypocritical about it, go ahead and arrest Members too. https://t.co/pyXt34lw2Z — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021

Democrats traditionally consider producing a government-issued ID at the polling place almost worse than waterboarding. Joe Biden and other Democrats are hyperbolically describing various GOP-sponsored election integrity measures as the return of Jim Crow. This is yet another form of projection by liberals in that the actual Jim Crow laws were enacted by Democrats to implement racial segregation in the southern states.

The bill that the GOP is attempting to enact in Texas “would ban 24-hour and late-night voting, prohibit drive-thru voting, add an identification requirement to mail-in ballots, allow partisan poll watchers to move freely in polling places, and create new or stiffer penalties for voter fraud, among other provisions,” the Austin-American Statesman explained.

