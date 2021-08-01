https://thelibertyloft.com/republicans-building-case-that-proves-wuhan-lab-leak-and-gain-of-function-research/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charlotte, NC — Dr. Anthony Fauci may need to get ready for his prison sentence. Fauci has continued to deny gain of function research at the Wuhan lab, but now it seems that there may be some evidence forthcoming to prove just that. Fox News is reporting that Republicans are set to release a massive amount of evidence that will help prove the Wuhan lab leak theory and the gain of function research.

President Joe Biden had indicated that he wanted the lab leak investigated, but Democrats have done little to support such an investigation. Republicans have continued their pursuit and have compiled significant evidence to help establish a timeline and prove the Wuhan leak.

That is, prove it as much as can be proven.

The Chinese Communist Party has refused to participate in any investigations and has issued threats against any nation that attempts to investigate it for responsibility for the deadly virus that has claimed millions of lives across the globe. They initially said the virus originated in a meat market near Wuhan, but have since transitioned and blamed other nations for the deadly virus entering their nation.

Republicans have determined that significant concerns are present due to bids for security for the lab, procurement requests for improved air circulation and filtering, as well as a potential period where the Wuhan lab went offline during a call for an investigation.

The evidence also cites how Major General Chen Wei was overseeing the Wuhan operation. Wei is a biology and chemical weapons expert. We also have many reports about how China had expressed interest in biological weapons, such as COVID-19. There are a lot of indications that China was funding such research at the Wuhan lab.

Democrats were critical of Republicans who suggested that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab in 2020. They used this information to attack then President Donald Trump as xenophobic and denying science.

The report is expected as part of a September report from Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This story continues to develop. Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft as more details emerge.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

