Former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul has always been a watchdog for freedom and liberty in America.

He is now speaking out against the Democrats for their politically motivated investigation and prosecution of Trump Supporters over January 6th.

Paul suggests that whether the left realizes it or not, they are putting all Americans at risk.

He writes at CNS News:

Ron Paul: Make No Mistake, the Jan. 6 Show Trials Threaten All of Us The recent felony conviction and eight month prison sentence of Jan. 6 protester Paul Hodgkins is an affront to any notion of justice. It is a political charge and a political verdict by a political court. Every American regardless of political persuasion should be terrified of a court system so beholden to politics instead of justice. We’ve seen this movie before and it does not end well. Worse than this miscarriage of justice is the despicable attempt by the prosecutor in the case to label Hodgkins – who has no criminal record and was accused of no violent crime – a terrorist. As journalist Michael Tracey recently wrote, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky suggested Hodgkins was a “terrorist” in the court proceedings not for committing any terrorist act, not for any act of violence, not even for imagining a terrorist act. Sedky wrote in her sentencing memo, “the Government…recognizes that Hodgkins did not personally engage in or espouse violence or property destruction.” She added, “we concede that Mr. Hodgkins himself is not under the legal definition a domestic terrorist.” Yet Hodgkins should be considered a terrorist because the actions he took – entering the Senate to take a photo of himself – occurred during an event that the court is “framing…in the context of terrorism.” That goes beyond a slippery slope.

You may want to read the whole thing.

Ron Paul is absolutely right about this.

What is to prevent a future Republican administration from doing the same thing to leftists?

And what would Democrats say then?

