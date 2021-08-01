http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/emOiSV8PBH0/

Senate Republicans and Democrats unveiled their 2,702-page bipartisan “infrastructure” bill Sunday night after Breitbart News exclusively obtained the legislation.

Breitbart News reported exclusively that the legislation would:

fund billions of dollars for border crossings, but include no additional funds to continue constructing the wall on the southern border

study job losses on President Joe Biden’s revocation of the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but will not restart the program.

mandate that states create a carbon reduction program.

Senate Republicans and Democrats released legislation Sunday night as the chamber prepares the legislation without giving lawmakers ample time to read the bill and understand the bill’s significant implications.

As Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle and Sean Moran wrote:

Sources familiar with the drafting of the text of this bill told Breitbart News it was being written in secret for months outside the normal legislative process, which is supposed to happen in relevant committees of jurisdiction. These sources made the unauthorized leak of the draft text to Breitbart News out of concern that the murky and secretive process behind this bill may have led to widespread corruption throughout its nearly three thousand pages.

The legislation also contains roughly $30 billion in cryptocurrency taxes and regulations, which could both kill American jobs and threaten American liberties. While it remains possible the Senate could improve the provision, senators secretively drafting the provision underscores the need for transparency and thoughtful regulation, as Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told Breitbart News.

