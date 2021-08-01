https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/sharon-stone-threatened-losing-work-coronavirus-vaccine

Sharon Stone says she was “threatened” with losing work for insisting that everyone working on her next project be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus.

The actress is currently running for SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors and she’s making health insurance a high priority of her campaign, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video promoting her candidacy, she shared that she recently lost her health insurance through the union when she fell $13 short of qualifying.

“As actors, you know, things have not been going well for us,” she says in the video. “I don’t think you need me to tell you that. I mean, I lost my vested insurance after 43 years in the business because of COVID. I was $13 short and, you know, I don’t really think that that is reasonable for any of us.”

Variety reports that the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan was facing deficits and raised its eligibility requirements, which put it in the crosshairs of the Hollywood community and sparked a lawsuit that claimed discrimination.

In a separate campaign video, Deadline reports that the “Basic Instinct” actress feels her work life is being threatened due to her insistence that the crew of an upcoming project she’s set to film in Atlanta be vaccinated.

“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” she explained. “Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will. Why? Because that’s ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work.”

She also insists that she will not work until all sets are vaccinated and encouraged those viewing as well as potential voters in the guild to do the same. She is running on Matthew Modine’s Membership First opposition slate and notes that the other candidates she stands beside feel the same way.

In a press release from July 19, SAG-AFTRA explained that the COVID-19 vaccination was still optional to work on film and television sets. However, it noted that those who are not vaccinated could be subject to different rules and regulations. It leaves the door open for productions to make vaccinations mandatory on a case-by-case basis rather than the blanket rule that Stone is advocating for.

“Producers will also have the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis,” the press release reads. “Additional changes, such as adjustments to testing frequency, are included for certain areas in the United States and Canada where COVID-19 incidence is, and remains, very low.”

These rules stay in effect until September 30, 2021.

