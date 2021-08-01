https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/study-vaccinated-people-can-carry-as-much-virus-as-others/

“The dominant public messaging has been that the vaccine means a return to normal.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Headline USA) Right after President Joe Biden mandated vaccines for all federal employees, new research shows it is not as effective as experts hoped.

Regardless, Democrats are marching ahead and even considering mandating vaccines for the entire country .

In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.

Health officials on Friday released details of that research, which was key in this week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. The authors said the findings suggest that the CDC’s mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country, even outside of hot spots.

The findings have the potential to upend past thinking about how the disease is spread. Previously, vaccinated people who got infected were thought to have low levels of […]