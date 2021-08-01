https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/21-year-old-team-usa-gymnast-jade-carey-wins-gold-medal-olympics-floor-exercise?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey won her first gold medal on Monday in the women’s individual floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Carey won first place with a score of 14.366, ahead of the second-place scorer Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, at 14.200. The scores topped a tied third place for Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, with scores of 14.1665, NBC News reported.

The 21-year-old Olympic champion did not win a medal in the individual all-around, and placed eighth in the vault finals.

After winning the gold, Carey said, “This is all I have ever dreamed of, all I ever worked for. I’m really glad it paid off tonight.”

Carey had placed third in the qualifying round for the floor exercise event, after Ferrari and Simone Biles, who opted out of most of the Olympic events, saying she wanted to focus on her mental health. Biles is expected to return for the balance beam final on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

