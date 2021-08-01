https://hotair.com/taylormillard/2021/08/01/the-baylor-hospital-covid-doc-who-wasnt-n405987

Dr. Peter A. McCullough is a medical doctor known for his appearances in media and in front of government panels expressing some skepticism regarding coronavirus treatment specifically vaccines. He’s claimed, whether it be online, in interviews, or in testimony before state legislatures, to be Baylor University Medical Center’s vice chair of internal medicine and/or a professor at Texas A&M University.

There’s one problem…he’s not.

Baylor Scott & White Health aka Baylor University Medical Center sued McCullough last week claiming he had breached a separation agreement reached in February 2021 by continuously identifying himself as a member of BUMC or BSSW. It includes appearances on Stew Peters and The Blaze where the Baylor affiliation was mentioned. The court documents say the hospital has gotten multiple requests about his affiliation along with social media comments criticizing Baylor’s work. The hospital system is worried about losing patients and other business because McCullough remains identified with them.

His affiliation with Texas A&M University is more unclear. A&M and Baylor Scott & White are affiliated with each other through the College of Medicine. McCullough’s name is no longer listed as a faculty member or an expert on internal medicine, COVID, or cardiology, but it’s not known if that ended when his separation agreement with BSW was finalized. Texas A&M didn’t respond to a request when he left the College of Medicine, but this piece will be updated should they respond.

McCullough’s attorneys blame mistakes made by the outlets when he makes an appearance. “Every single instance referenced by Baylor is something said/printed by a third party with no encouragement from Dr. McCullough,” Clinton Mikel said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. “Dr. McCullough does not and cannot control third parties.”

There’s truth to this statement, however, McCullough’s biography at America Out Loud lists his affiliation with TCU and UNTHSC where he is a professor. It’s not known when he started teaching there but he’s never been identified as a faculty member in his appearances including an interview published on July 25th, where he’s again listed at Texas A&M. It’s not known how recently he joined the school but one would think he’d correct outlets on their mistake. It’s responsible, not to mention more ethically sound, and not that hard to tell someone, “Hey, I’m now here.”

McCullough’s attorneys suggest politics as another reason for the suit under the theory Baylor wants to silence the cardiologist from opining on COVID. The truth appears otherwise. BSSW’s Temporary Restraining Order request includes specific text noting he’s welcome to give his opinion on COVID vaccines and treatment all he wants. Baylor just doesn’t want their name attached to it. “This is not a free speech issue or stifling of dissent. McCullough can offer his opinions to whomever he wishes, but he cannot do so while claiming current affiliation with Plaintiffs. He bargained away that ability in the Separation Agreement.”

What is interesting is the very day the lawsuit was filed McCullough made sure to tell One America News he was no longer affiliated with Baylor Hospital or Texas A&M. Funny how quickly things can change when one gets sued.

McCullough shouldn’t be silenced for giving his opinion on coronavirus. He’s more than welcome to discuss whatever treatment he believes is best. He just needs to be honest about his employment situation and his affiliation. Mistakes will happen, but at what point is someone becoming unethical when he or she fails to correct the record? Hopefully, McCullough’s newfound clarification on who he’s with will not be a flash in the pan and he’ll be more honest in the future.

This does raise a few important questions. What else is McCullough not saying if he isn’t willing to be revealing about where he practices medicine? Why aren’t we willing to raise an eyebrow at McCullough’s comments, now that we know he’s not at A&M or BSSW if we’re also willing to show skepticism towards the CDC, politicians, bureaucrats, and others about the more restrictive COVID measures?

Update (Ed): Here’s McCullough testifying in March of this year, identifying himself as part of Texas A&M and Baylor. That would have been a month after his separation agreement, if the date on the YouTube description is correct.

