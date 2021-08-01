https://politicrossing.com/rachel-ralphs-reality-check-the-kkk-capitalism-and-unions-divided-over-vaccines/

A common tactic of the left is to highlight the worst extremists and compare them to regular conservatives. Murderers, rapists, violent racists; no one is too heinous to dredge up the comparisons. The left is getting sneakier about it too. The MSM stopped using the word terrorist recently, now referring to them as “extremists,” for two reasons. The first is in order to make terrorists look less evil, since they want to make the right’s opposition to terrorism look like racism, and the second reason is in order to lump the right in more easily with terrorists by also referring to people on the right as extremists. It’s a pretty ambitious plan, labeling people who denounce someone else with the same moniker, but so far no one seems to notice or call them out.

It’s a clever tactic to lump regular conservatives in with the worst people in society, because studies show this kind of association works to convince some people. But it’s a lie. Evil people happen to share views with standard ideologies because they are mentally ill, not because they passionately believe in principles like freedom. In most of the mass shooting incidents in the U.S., the shooter had almost no significant political ideology. A handful leaned to the left and almost none to the right. If the left wants to continue digging down this hole, people who bother to read past their biased articles on the surface are going to discover the limited correlation points to their side.

The left lumped conservatives in with racists for years, so much that no one blinked an eye when real extremists organized a rally to save Confederate monuments and called it “Unite the Right.” It wasn’t uniting the right; most conservatives don’t have strong opinions about preserving Confederate monuments, they were a pet project of Southern Democrats. Of course, there were probably some regular conservatives who were fooled and attended, thinking it was just some patriotic rally. The man who drove his car into the rally, killing protester Heather Heyer, has a terrible background, including threatening his mother with violence multiple times. She called the police on him and he was held in juvenile detention at least once. His high school teacher said he was “deeply into Adolf Hitler and white supremacy.”

The left frequently mentions that former President Donald Trump said about the rally, “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” However, they deliberately leave off the rest of his comments, where he clearly denounced the “neo-Nazis and white supremacists” and said “they should be condemned totally.” And they never mention that his girlfriend before Melania was black, and she has spoken up since then saying he is not a racist.

But even that’s not enough for them. They now turn things like that around on conservatives, and say “You can still be a racist even though you’re dating a black person,” or “they’re culturally appropriating.” You can be the least racist person in the world and they will say that’s evidence you’re a racist.

The only thing the left can point to that is supposedly a correlation between the right and the KKK is the right believes in freedom, so the KKK thinks it can get away with racism better. While the right believes in freedom of speech, unlike the left with its incessant censorship and cancel culture, it’s a far cry from thinking racism is acceptable.

The right believes that people are equal and colorblind, what Martin Luther King Jr. fought for — which the left now incredibly attacks. Christians, who comprise a large percentage on the right, are some of the strongest denouncers of racism. Paul’s letter to the Galatians states, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” The left can’t even point to anything racist in the Bible because it doesn’t exist. Neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members are usually atheists. Bruce Walker at The American Thinker compiled a long list of evidence showing how the Nazis attacked Christians, including arresting them.

The Ku Klux Klan was full of prominent Democrats, too many to list here. The Republican Party supported emancipation, so despite Democrats’ efforts to whitewash history, it doesn’t make any sense that Republicans today would decide now to become racist after everything they’ve achieved ending slavery.

The left’s strategy here is really simple: Label everything horrible as far right, no matter how different or strange the ideology. They haven’t yet started labeling communism far right, but that’s only because it’s too close to their own political views — they’re headed in that direction, and they still naively think it’s possible. But there are signs it is coming, look at how the left and their comrades in the MSM so eagerly jumped on permanently adopting the color blue for the Democrats in 2000, instead of reverting back and forth alternating red and blue with the Republicans as they had for years during presidential elections. This is because they don’t want the association with red communism.

If a KKK member likes licorice and you like licorice, does that make you an evil person for liking licorice? People have all kinds of different preferences, we are all wired differently. What do the Democrats have to say about KKK Grand Dragon Will Quigg endorsing Hillary Clinton for president in 2016? There are plenty more examples like that. Until the Democrats can explain that away, they have no business condemning Republicans who find themselves with a few horrible supporters. Especially since Democrats deliberately set up anonymous social media accounts pretending to be Republicans which spew hate and racism. They are so desperate to get people to believe their lie, unable to back it up with facts, they resort to creating fake people.

