https://noqreport.com/2021/08/01/the-life-renewing-power-in-biblical-repentance/

There is life renewing power in biblical repentance. No matter what you’ve done. Haven’t done. How good or bad you are. Or think you are. Biblical repentance starts a whole new life.

Wow! Why then doesn’t everyone repent? Maybe because biblical repentance is misunderstood. So let’s look at what biblical repentance is and the life-renewing opportunity it presents. The Life-Renewing Power in Biblical Repentance Begins With a Decision

There’s a popular stereotype of red-faced preachers, worked up in an angry frenzy, pounding on pulpits and demanding congregants to repent from sin. It’s an image that promotes condemnation and fear. And often turns people away from the Christian faith.

While Jesus never condemned people for their sin, he clearly called them to repent . And his message holds true today. So what did he mean?

The Greek word for repent that Jesus used is Metanoeo , which means to change one’s mind. But even more, it’s a change in direction. A spiritual U-turn that turns away from sin and turns to God.

You may experience emotions when you repent. The Apostle Paul discusses a godly sorrow that leads to repentance. But emotion is not a requirement.What is required is to engage your will. For […]