The Three Horsemen of the Bidenapocalypse

August 1, 2021

In the Bible there were four horsemen of the apocalypse — sword, famine, wild beasts, and plague. In the Biden Administration there are three events spelling the doom of this administration and the Democrats: open border policy, inflation, and coercive unscientific public health measures. Catering to the party’s far left has poised the Democrats over a cliff from which I see no soft landing. Without backing off, they’ve lost the favor of the nation. But backing off will fracture the party and cost it its most fervent leftist wing — indeed, its most strident supporters are already demanding more. ‘);

} Biden’s popularity sinks more every week and Harris’s is not much better. Rasmussen reports the latest poll shows that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove. The two polls on Harris’s favorability last week show her disapproval ratings edged out the approvals as well. The Immigration Debacle It’s only going to get worse for the administration. While the major media have downplayed the size of the stream of illegal aliens crossing the border, they cannot hide forever the tens of thousands of illegal crossings each month and that the tide keeps growing geometrically. Here’s a video of Congressman James Langford detailing the tsunami into this country. ‘);

} After dithering for months, Harris, who was tasked by Biden with dealing with this, came out with an absurd and limp proposal — asking U.S. corporations with facilities in Central America to be generous to local employees and adding more legal pathways to immigration. As Langford points out, however, the border jumpers hail from 100 countries all around the globe, so blaming this on employment conditions in Central America doesn’t wash. Neither would adding more legal pathways seem to be sufficient to persuade thousands of people from 100 countries to go home and wait for such unlikely legislation to be enacted and even longer to take force. Texas has ordered troops to stop NGOs and others from transporting illegals through the state. Only law enforcement officials will be allowed to do this .Despite the absence of federal action to enforce immigration law effectively, Attorney General Merrick Garland is threatening judicial injunctive relief to prevent such state action. Should he follow through on his threat I foresee a public relations backlash and a humiliating judicial loss.



Notably, many of these illegals seem to be suffering from COVID-19 and yet they are being released by border agents and housed by federally compensated non-government outfits like Catholic Charities in unsuspecting communities. This at the very same time that the CDC, Biden, mayors, some businesses and institutions are mandating vaccinations and even masking for those fully vaccinated, along with related restrictions. You have to be an idiot not to see the cognitive dissonance in these discordant policies.

The Biden Inflation

You also have to be an idiot to believe that cheap borrowing and flooding the nation with federal funds will not lead to inflation, especially when coupled with regulatory actions certain to raise prices. Or to believe that it will be of short duration.

The U.S. Department of Commerce revealed that a key inflation metric rose to its highest level since the early 1990s. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index — which the Federal Reserve uses as a key guide for monetary policy decisions — has risen 4% between June 2020 and June 2021.

Nestle’s, the world’s largest food company reports inflation is causing it to raise food prices. Other food and beverage producers are also lifting prices. Residential housing prices are soaring and there seems to be no rational reason to believe this will change soon. In large part due to Biden’s moronic energy policies, gasoline prices keep rising. I can’t imagine strapped families will miss the correlation between the administration’s actions and their diminishing resources.

Coercive (and Inconsistent) COVID policies

Is your head spinning from the CDC diktats? It should be. Jim Treacher summarizes the reasons why.

We got some new COVID-19 rules yesterday. They were different than the rules we got the day before that, and I assume they’re different than the rules we’ll get tomorrow. To recap: Absolutely do not wear a mask You must, must, must wear a mask or you’re killing Grandma Don’t leave the house or you’re killing Grandma If you can’t avoid leaving the house, stay at least six feet away from any other human being you see or you’re killing Grandma Wash your hands 20 times a day Do not touch your face or anything else, ever Get vaccinated so you don’t have to wear a mask You have to wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated When the above rules change, and then change back, and then change back again, shut up about it or you’re a stupid MAGA-head Don’t forget to vote Democrat.

The satire site Babylon Bee nails it.

“This whole pandemic has been bizarre for us,” said CDC spokesman Dexter Park. “Normally, we put out recommendations like only cook a steak well-done and only fry eggs over-hard, and people don’t even pay enough attention to make fun of us, so people acting like what we say during the pandemic matters is really confusing.” The CDC is a group of bureaucrats used to working a 9-to-5 job of complete pointlessness, making lists of recommendations that are fated to be crumpled up and thrown in a wastepaper basket. Thus, the pandemic turning them into experts whose opinions matter has caught them completely by surprise. “People keep saying our suggestions on masking are dumb and make no sense,” said CDC regulator Lyle Howell. “But that’s all of our suggestions on everything. We have to keep making recommendations, though, to justify our existence and get a budget. But no one listens to them — not even us. So can’t you all just go back to ignoring us and stop yelling at us? I’m just here until I get my pension.”

Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a biostatistician and epidemiologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital has listed 12 principles of public health policy all of which are in contravention of the administration’s policies.

#1 Public health is about all health outcomes, not just a single disease like #COVID19. It is important to also consider harms from public health measures. #totalharms collateralglobal.org @collateralglbl #2 Public health is about the long term rather than the short term. Spring #COVID19 #lockdowns simply delayed and postponed the pandemic to the fall. thelancet.com/journals/lance… @JohanGiesecke #3 Public health is about everyone. It should not be used to shift the burden of disease from the affluent to the less affluent, as the #COVID19 #lockdowns have done. #4 Public health is global. Public health scientists need to consider the global impact of their recommendations.

apnews.com/article/lifest… @lhinnant @sammednick #5 Risks and harms cannot be completely eliminated, but they can be reduced. Elimination and zero-COVID strategies backfire, making things worse.

theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/… @JuliaLMarcus #6 Public health should focus on high-risk populations. For #COVID19, many standard public health measures were never used to protect high-risk older people, leading to unnecessary deaths. #7 While contact tracing and isolation is critically important for some infectious diseases, it is futile and counterproductive for common infections such as influenza and #COVID19. inference-review.com/article/on-the… @MikkoPackalen #8 A case is only a case if a person is sick. Mass testing asymptomatic individuals is harmful to public health. #9 Public health is about trust. To gain the trust of the public, public health officials and the media must be honest and trust the public. Shaming and fear should never be used in a pandemic. thehill.com/opinion/health… @camakridis #10 Public health scientists and officials must be honest with what is not known. For example, epidemic models should be run with the whole range of plausible input parameters. #11 In public health, open civilized debate is profoundly critical. Censoring, silencing and smearing leads to fear of speaking, herd thinking and distrust. scientificamerican.com/article/the-co… @JeanneLenzer1 #12 It is important for public health scientists and officials to listen to the public, who are living the public health consequences. This pandemic has proved that many non-epidemiologists understand public health better than some epidemiologists.

If you doubt that the administration is getting blowback from this constant, inconsistent, and unscientific messaging, maybe this will persuade you. Friday, after the CDC announced that even vaccinated people should mask, it stopped holding promised coronavirus briefings. Several federal unions which are a significant part of the Biden base, threatened court challenges to the requirement that both federal employees and federal contractors must “attest to their vaccination status and regularly submit to testing if not vaccinated.”

Montana’s legislature has banned any vaccination mandate and Texas’s governor Greg Abbott has banned any mask or vaccination mandate. I anticipate growing resistance.

It’s hard to justify any additional government mandates for masking and there is little reason to mask outside hospitals and nursing homes. I see no constitutional basis for the government to compel vaccinations. COVID mortality is down, natural immunity is up, there are easy, rapid treatments for early-stage infections. Despite scare reports about the Delta variant, it is weaker than the original and is likely to vanish in a matter of weeks in the way of such things. At the moment, only about .0007% of vaccinated U.S. residents have died as a result of COVID. It makes no sense to restrict the lives of vaccinated people in an effort to shield the unvaccinated. The more the administration tries to restrict movement and liberty on such a basis, the more pushback it will receive and the lower its approval ratings. By dropping the CDC briefings, I think they’re telegraphing that they’re finally getting the message: We aren’t buying any more of this shuck and jive.

